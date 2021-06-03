UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Labels Three German NGOs As Undesirable After Prosecution's Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russia Labels Three German NGOs as Undesirable After Prosecution's Decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry has included three German NGOs in a list of organizations whose work on Russian soil is deemed "undesirable."

"The Justice Ministry of Russia includes the following foreign non-governmental organizations in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation: Deutsch-Russischer Austausch e.V. (German-Russian exchange, DRA) (Germany); Zentrum für die Liberale Moderne GmbH (Center for Liberal Modernity, LibMod) (Germany); Forum Russischsprachiger Europäer eV (Forum of Russian-Speaking Europeans) (Germany)," a statement read.

In late May, the Russian state prosecutor's office banned the three German-based NGOs, calling their work "undesirable" and a threat to national security.

Two of them are associated with the Petersburg Dialogue, a Russian-German civil society forum, a move that prompted the forum's German directors to refrain from attending a joint board meeting with their Russian counterparts in July.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Civil Society German Germany Petersburg May July From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

50 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

60 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Economy Will Grow 5% ..

8 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in empowering institutions: Dr F ..

8 minutes ago

Rigorous training, continued operational drills' p ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.