MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry has included three German NGOs in a list of organizations whose work on Russian soil is deemed "undesirable."

"The Justice Ministry of Russia includes the following foreign non-governmental organizations in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation: Deutsch-Russischer Austausch e.V. (German-Russian exchange, DRA) (Germany); Zentrum für die Liberale Moderne GmbH (Center for Liberal Modernity, LibMod) (Germany); Forum Russischsprachiger Europäer eV (Forum of Russian-Speaking Europeans) (Germany)," a statement read.

In late May, the Russian state prosecutor's office banned the three German-based NGOs, calling their work "undesirable" and a threat to national security.

Two of them are associated with the Petersburg Dialogue, a Russian-German civil society forum, a move that prompted the forum's German directors to refrain from attending a joint board meeting with their Russian counterparts in July.