Russia Lacks Political, Military Reason To Conduct Nuclear Strike Against Ukraine - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Russia Lacks Political, Military Reason to Conduct Nuclear Strike Against Ukraine - Putin

Russia does not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, as there would be no political or military sense in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia does not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, as there would be no political or military sense in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The president reminded everyone that Moscow had disclosed the data of the Russian special services implying that Ukraine was working on a "dirty bomb," a conventional bomb that contains radioactive material.

"(They could have) loaded it onto a Tochka-U (ballistic missile system) or something else, detonated this device somewhere, said that Russia did it - conducted a nuclear strike. But we don't need to do that. We don't have any reason - neither political, nor military," the president said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum in Moscow.

