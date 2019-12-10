Russia, Laos Begin Laros-2019 Tank Drills - Eastern Military District

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The first ever joint Russia-Laos tank training drills, dubbed Laros-2019, have begun in Laos Russian Eastern Military District (EMD) spokesman Col. Alexander Gordeev said on Tuesday.

"In the parade ground of the military school Ban Pen, in the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the grand opening of the first ever-ever joint Russian-Lao Laros-2019 military exercises took place.

Military personnel from the motorized infantry of EMD, stationed in the city of Borzya [Zabaikalsky Territory], and Laotian armed forces are participating in the drills," he said.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from December 10-19.

The Primary purpose of the exercises is to expand Russia and Laos' bilateral military cooperation, including in their common fight against global terrorism.