UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Laos Begin Laros-2019 Tank Drills - Eastern Military District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:47 PM

Russia, Laos Begin Laros-2019 Tank Drills - Eastern Military District

The first ever joint Russia-Laos tank training drills, dubbed Laros-2019, have begun in Laos, Russian Eastern Military District (EMD) spokesman Col. Alexander Gordeev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The first ever joint Russia-Laos tank training drills, dubbed Laros-2019, have begun in Laos, Russian Eastern Military District (EMD) spokesman Col. Alexander Gordeev said on Tuesday.

"In the parade ground of the military school Ban Pen, in the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the grand opening of the first ever-ever joint Russian-Lao Laros-2019 military exercises took place.

Military personnel from the motorized infantry of EMD, stationed in the city of Borzya [Zabaikalsky Territory], and Laotian armed forces are participating in the drills," he said.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from December 10-19.

The Primary purpose of the exercises is to expand Russia and Laos' bilateral military cooperation, including in their common fight against global terrorism.

Related Topics

Russia Borzya Laos Tank December From

Recent Stories

Entire nation to fight war for Kashmir's freedom: ..

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes 3.15 tons narcotics worth Rs104 bln in ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Request Extradition of Fraud Suspect UEC ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan fully supports freedom, right to self det ..

4 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University students take out ra ..

10 minutes ago

Protecting human rights foundation of peace, devel ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.