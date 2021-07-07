UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Laos Completing Talks On Supply Of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Russia, Laos Completing Talks on Supply of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Lavrov

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia and Laos are completing talks on the supply of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Moscow is also considering a request from the leadership of the Asian country that some of the vaccines be supplied as humanitarian aid, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Laos issued the necessary documents for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in March this year, now the Russian Direct Investment Fund with Laotian partners is completing negotiations on the vaccine supply to Laos," Lavrov said following talks with Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

"We are considering a request by the Laotian leadership that, along with commercial supplies, part of the vaccines be sent here as humanitarian assistance," the minister said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Laos March From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed named &#039;Man of Humanity&#039 ..

8 hours ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US ..

8 hours ago

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

9 hours ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.