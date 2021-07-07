Russia, Laos Completing Talks on Supply of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia and Laos are completing talks on the supply of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Moscow is also considering a request from the leadership of the Asian country that some of the vaccines be supplied as humanitarian aid, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Laos issued the necessary documents for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in March this year, now the Russian Direct Investment Fund with Laotian partners is completing negotiations on the vaccine supply to Laos," Lavrov said following talks with Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

"We are considering a request by the Laotian leadership that, along with commercial supplies, part of the vaccines be sent here as humanitarian assistance," the minister said.