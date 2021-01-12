Russia, Laos Discuss Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Embassy

Russia and Laos conduct negotiations on deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian embassy in the Southeast Asian country told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia and Laos conduct negotiations on deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian embassy in the Southeast Asian country told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Laos is in negotiations with Russia on purchasing 2 million vaccines within a year," the embassy said.

Over 50 countries have already submitted requests for a total of more than 1.2 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.