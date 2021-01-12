UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Laos Discuss Deliveries Of Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Russia, Laos Discuss Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Embassy

Russia and Laos conduct negotiations on deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian embassy in the Southeast Asian country told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia and Laos conduct negotiations on deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian embassy in the Southeast Asian country told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Laos is in negotiations with Russia on purchasing 2 million vaccines within a year," the embassy said.

Over 50 countries have already submitted requests for a total of more than 1.2 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Laos Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Speakers for public advocacy to advance IIOJK narr ..

2 minutes ago

CTP accelerates smog awareness campaign for motori ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Says UK's Expanded Visa Offer Brea ..

2 minutes ago

In-form Sabalenka powers into Abu Dhabi final

9 minutes ago

Big freeze complicates snow-clearing efforts in Sp ..

13 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi asks NAVTTC to design spec ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.