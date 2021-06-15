UrduPoint.com
Russia, Laos To Hold Laros 2021 Joint Drills In Primorsky Territory - Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The second edition of the joint Russian-Lao joint military exercise, dubbed Laros, will be held in Russia's Far East, the Russian Eastern Military District (EMD) said on Tuesday.

The first-ever Laros drills were held in Laos in December 2019. In 2020, the exercise was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The joint Russian-Lao military exercise Laros-2021 will, for the first time, take place at one of the training grounds in Primorsky Territory in August 2021," the EMD said in a statement, adding that the troops of the combined arms army would participate in the drills.

Laros is aimed at combating international terrorism. During the exercise, the military personnel of the two countries will eliminate a conditional illegal armed formation.

