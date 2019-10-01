UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Latin America Relations Evolve, Agenda Expanding - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:15 PM

Relations between Russia and Latin America are evolving positively, with both sides respecting international norms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his welcoming address to participants of an international forum

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Relations between Russia and Latin America are evolving positively, with both sides respecting international norms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his welcoming address to participants of an international forum.

"Relations between Russia and Latin American and Caribbean States - the most important part of the Ibero-American community - have been positively developing lately," Lavrov said, as delivered by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov during the opening ceremony of the 4th International "Russia and Ibero-America in a Globalizing World: History and Modernity" forum.

The foreign minister added that commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, respect for indigenous peoples' identity and the right to self-determination was at the heart of the cooperation framework between Russia and Latin America.

"Russia will continue to develop a mutually beneficial partnership with Latin American and Caribbean States .

.. We are witnessing our dialogue deepening with regard to international as well global issues, which include security, arms control, climate change, confronting new challenges such as drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. We see both Russia and Latin America aspiring to achieve synergy on international forums," Ryabkov added.

The 4th Russia-Ibero-America Forum is taking place from October 1-3 in Saint Petersburg. Politicians, experts and scientists will discuss directions of development for Latin America in the context of a globalizing world and the prospects for cooperation between Russian and Latin American. The program includes sessions on the politics, economy, history and culture of Ibero-American countries, round table discussions, and public lectures.

