Russia Lauds Normalization Of Relations Between Qatar, Other Gulf Countries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russia Lauds Normalization of Relations Between Qatar, Other Gulf Countries

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday praised the normalization of relations between Qatar and other Persian Gulf countries in a phone conversation with Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Muraikhi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday praised the normalization of relations between Qatar and other Persian Gulf countries in a phone conversation with Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Muraikhi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation took place at the behest of the Qatari side earthlier in the day. Muraikhi informed Bogdanov on the results of the Tuesday summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as the signing of a joint declaration on normalization of relations between the Arab states.

"The Russian side gave high praise to the summit's results and the agreements reached there," the ministry said in a statement.

In 2017, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country. On Tuesday, the Saudi-hosted 41st GCC summit resulted in a broad regional reconciliation.

