Russia Launched Group Strike On Decision-Making Center Of Ukraine's Armed Forces - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russia Launched Group Strike on Decision-Making Center of Ukraine's Armed Forces - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The Russian military carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons on one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian armed forces on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 16, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-launched weapons on one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian armed forces. The purpose of the strike was achieved. The targeted facility was hit," the ministry said.

