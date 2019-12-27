UrduPoint.com
Russia Launched Military Cooperation With 39 Nations In 5 Years - Deputy Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:10 AM

Russia Launched Military Cooperation With 39 Nations in 5 Years - Deputy Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia has signed agreements on military cooperation with 39 countries within past five years, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda in an interview, published on Friday.

"Within this period of time, 39 new agreements on military cooperation have been signed with the nations of the middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America," the deputy defense minister said, when asked about the development of Russian military cooperation after the Russian ties with NATO had been frozen.

Fomin praised the progress in developing the military cooperation with Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia as well as two traditional partners: China and India.

According to the official, Moscow is also actively developing military cooperation with the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia.

"We are also boosting cooperation in this sphere with several African nations - Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Zambia, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda, South Africa and others - as well as Latina America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru and Chile," the deputy defense minister added.

The Russian-NATO cooperation has been troubled since 2014 when the West accused Moscow of interfering in the Ukrainian internal affairs. Russia has refuted all the accusations.

