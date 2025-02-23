Russia Launched 'record' 267 Drones On Ukraine Overnight: Ukrainian Army
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Russia launched 267 drones on Ukraine overnight, a "record" since the February 2022 invasion, the Ukrainian air force said Sunday.
Air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat called the 267 drones spotted in Ukrainian skies between Saturday and Sunday "a record for a single attack" since the invasion began nearly three years ago.
Among them, 138 were intercepted by air defence while 119 were "lost" without causing damage, he said in a post on Facebook.
He did not say what happened to the remaining 10 but a separate armed forces statement on Telegram said several regions, Kyiv included, had been "hit".
A Russian missile attack late Saturday left one man dead and five more wounded in the central town of Kryvyi Rig, regional authorities said Sunday.
Recent Stories
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People
Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final
More Stories From World
-
Pope Francis, in critical condition, had quiet night: Vatican5 minutes ago
-
Russia launched 'record' 267 drones on Ukraine overnight: Ukrainian army5 minutes ago
-
Germans vote under shadow of far-right surge, Trump2 hours ago
-
Germany may face long wait for new government after vote2 hours ago
-
Germany may face long wait for new government after vote4 hours ago
-
Trump shakes transatlantic alliance with Russia pivot4 hours ago
-
AI opens 'endless' doors for fashion models, closes others4 hours ago
-
Attacks, 'firewall' row, Trump: rocky run-up to German vote4 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer says in US interest to 'stand by' Ukraine4 hours ago
-
Israel stalls Palestinians' release after six Gaza hostages freed4 hours ago
-
Mexican migrant shelters empty despite Trump's deportation threat5 hours ago
-
US pipeline case heads to court in high-stakes free speech fight5 hours ago