Russia Launched 'record' 267 Drones On Ukraine Overnight: Ukrainian Army

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Russia launched 267 drones on Ukraine overnight, a "record" since the February 2022 invasion, the Ukrainian air force said Sunday.

Air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat called the 267 drones spotted in Ukrainian skies between Saturday and Sunday "a record for a single attack" since the invasion began nearly three years ago.

Among them, 138 were intercepted by air defence while 119 were "lost" without causing damage, he said in a post on Facebook.

He did not say what happened to the remaining 10 but a separate armed forces statement on Telegram said several regions, Kyiv included, had been "hit".

A Russian missile attack late Saturday left one man dead and five more wounded in the central town of Kryvyi Rig, regional authorities said Sunday.

