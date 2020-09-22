Russia Launches 1st Test Site for Measuring CO2 Absorption in Kaluga Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first test site to monitor the environment's ability to absorb CO2 has been launched in Russia's Kaluga Region, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

YUKHNOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The first test site to monitor the environment's ability to absorb CO2 has been launched in Russia's Kaluga Region, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

To curtail climate change, countries across the world are making efforts to reduce CO2 emissions. In addition, the European Union has recently unveiled a carbon tax on imported goods to ensure that their price takes into account the amount of CO2 emitted during production. This may increase the price of Russian goods in the European market. The creation of carbon test sites will allow Russia to create own method for calculating CO2, which may be reflected in the tax's size.

"We need to measure exactly the amount of CO2 that was absorbed ... The first thing we do is taking pictures of the entire area from a satellite .

.. with different spectral characteristics and using radars. The next thing we do is taking pictures of the same land from unmanned aerial vehicles ... The point of the test site is to find benchmark places and later inspect them on the ground," Nikolai Durmanov, special representative for the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and scientific director of the Carbon project, said.

Alexey Belinsky, the CEO of Ctrl2GO Group, which is in charge of the project, told Sputnik that the test site costs 300 million rubles ($4 million). The launch of further test site is likely to cost less.

According to the minister of science and higher education, Valery Falkov, Russia should launch at least 80 carbon test sites in the future.