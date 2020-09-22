UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Launches 1st Test Site For Measuring CO2 Absorption In Kaluga Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:22 PM

Russia Launches 1st Test Site for Measuring CO2 Absorption in Kaluga Region

The first test site to monitor the environment's ability to absorb CO2 has been launched in Russia's Kaluga Region, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

YUKHNOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The first test site to monitor the environment's ability to absorb CO2 has been launched in Russia's Kaluga Region, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

To curtail climate change, countries across the world are making efforts to reduce CO2 emissions. In addition, the European Union has recently unveiled a carbon tax on imported goods to ensure that their price takes into account the amount of CO2 emitted during production. This may increase the price of Russian goods in the European market. The creation of carbon test sites will allow Russia to create own method for calculating CO2, which may be reflected in the tax's size.

"We need to measure exactly the amount of CO2 that was absorbed ... The first thing we do is taking pictures of the entire area from a satellite .

.. with different spectral characteristics and using radars. The next thing we do is taking pictures of the same land from unmanned aerial vehicles ... The point of the test site is to find benchmark places and later inspect them on the ground," Nikolai Durmanov, special representative for the Ministry of Science and Higher Education and scientific director of the Carbon project, said.

Alexey Belinsky, the CEO of Ctrl2GO Group, which is in charge of the project, told Sputnik that the test site costs 300 million rubles ($4 million). The launch of further test site is likely to cost less.

According to the minister of science and higher education, Valery Falkov, Russia should launch at least 80 carbon test sites in the future.

Related Topics

World Education Russia European Union Vehicles Kaluga Same Price SITE May Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 pr ..

26 minutes ago

Two schoolboys test positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago

Veto Right in UNSC Reflects Balance of Power, Shou ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Urges World to Remember UN Charter's Princip ..

4 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulate Saudi Arabia on 90th ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.