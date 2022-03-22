UrduPoint.com

Russia Launches Criminal Case Against Ukrainian Journalist Gordon Under Fake News Law

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Monday the launch of a criminal investigation against Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon under a new law against spreading fake information about the Russian army.

"A criminal case has been initiated against Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon. His actions are suspected of having elements of crimes described by Part 2 of Article 354, point 'b;' Part 2 of Article 282, point 'a;' Part 2 of Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (public calls for aggressive war; actions aimed at inciting hatred or animosity based on national traits; public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Russian armed forces under the guise of trustworthy reports)," the committee said in a statement.

The statement noted that Gordon called for an armed attack against Russia and war involving nuclear weapons.

He is also said to have publicly called for killing Russian nationals, and spreading false information about Russian troops bombing and shelling civilian infrastructure and people in Ukraine.

The committee also launched investigations against Ukrainian doctor Gennady Druzenko and tv presenter Natalya Moseychuk for inciting violence against Russian soldiers, as well as an investigation into the desecration of a monument to Soviet soldiers in Athens.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

A week after, Russia introduced a law imposing a prison term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally fake news about the military.

