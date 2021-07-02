Russia Launches Deep-Dive Submarine Drills in Barents, Norwegian Seas - Northern Fleet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia has kicked off special drills to test submarines in the deep-dive areas of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Northern Fleet said on Friday.

"Submariners of the Northern Fleet have started a special exercise to test the systems and weapons of submarines in the deep-water areas of the Barents and Norwegian seas.

The crews of several submarines, including the fourth-generation ones, partake in the event," the fleet said in a press release.

The exercises are taking place on a scheduled basis and will last for several days.