UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Launches Deep-Dive Submarine Drills In Barents, Norwegian Seas - Northern Fleet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russia Launches Deep-Dive Submarine Drills in Barents, Norwegian Seas - Northern Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia has kicked off special drills to test submarines in the deep-dive areas of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Northern Fleet said on Friday.

"Submariners of the Northern Fleet have started a special exercise to test the systems and weapons of submarines in the deep-water areas of the Barents and Norwegian seas.

The crews of several submarines, including the fourth-generation ones, partake in the event," the fleet said in a press release.

The exercises are taking place on a scheduled basis and will last for several days.

Related Topics

Russia Event

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

26 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

30 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.