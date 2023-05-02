UrduPoint.com

Russia Launches Mass Production Of Latest Weapon Types In Shortest Possible Time - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russia Launches Mass Production of Latest Weapon Types in Shortest Possible Time - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russia has started mass production of the latest types of weapons developed by the JSC Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) in the shortest possible time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The company supplies a wide range of aviation and naval weapons to the special military operation zone, many of which have no equivalents.

For some of the newest types of weapons, the Corporation switched to mass production, in the shortest time possible, completing all stages of development. The creation of promising, modernized and existing samples continues," Shoigu said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.

The minister added that the KTRV should double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time.

