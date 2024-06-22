Russia Launches 'massive' Attack On Ukraine Power Infrastructure
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Ukraine on Saturday said Russia had launched a "massive" overnight attack on energy infrastructure in the country's west and south.
"Equipment at (operator) Ukrenergo facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions was damaged," the energy ministry said, adding that two employees were wounded and hospitalised in Zaporizhzhia.
It said this was "the eighth massive, combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities" in the past three months.
More than two years into the Russian invasion, targeted missile and drone attacks have crippled Ukraine's electricity generation capacity and forced Kyiv to impose blackouts and import supplies from the European Union.
Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said energy infrastructure, including a power station, had been damaged in a major overnight attack which left seven employees wounded.
DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, said the strikes caused "serious damage" at one of its plants.
Russian attacks have destroyed half of Ukraine's energy capacity, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky said this week that all hospitals and schools in Ukraine must be equipped with solar panels "as soon as possible".
"We are doing everything to ensure that Russian attempts to blackmail us on heat and electricity fail," he said Thursday.
DTEK chief executive Maxim Timchenko warned that Ukraine "faces a serious crisis this winter" if the country's Western allies do not provide military aid to defend the energy network.
Zelensky has repeatedly urged Ukraine's allies to send more air-defence systems to protect the country's vital infrastructure.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that Washington would prioritise deliveries of anti-air missiles to Kyiv, ahead of other countries that have placed orders.
Zelensky said in a message on X he was "deeply grateful" for the US move.
"These additional air defence capabilities will protect Ukrainian cities and civilians," he wrote.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
More Stories From World
-
A guide to French political fashion19 seconds ago
-
Pakistan urges UN Security Council to push Taliban to halt TTP's deadly cross-border attacks40 minutes ago
-
US slaps sanctions on leaders of Russia software firm Kaspersky40 minutes ago
-
In Russia, Prigozhin remembered as 'great man' year after mutiny50 minutes ago
-
Tension as Tour de France rivals Pogacar and Vingegaard brace for fresh duel1 hour ago
-
Genocide of Native Americans not over: Oscar nominee Gladstone1 hour ago
-
Dressel books 50m free Olympic title defense1 hour ago
-
Mittelstaedt's 'surreal' rise symbolic of Nagelsmann's new Germany1 hour ago
-
Kante sparkles again but France lose shine without Mbappe magic1 hour ago
-
Dressel books 50m free Olympic title defense1 hour ago
-
West Indies bowl out USA for 1281 hour ago
-
Richardson off the mark at US Olympic trials1 hour ago