Russia Launches New Operation To Halt Advancing Ukrainian Troops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Moscow on Saturday mounted a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's advance deeper into Russia and warned that the fighting endangered a nuclear power plant.
Ukrainian units stormed into Russia's western Kursk region on Tuesday morning in a shock attack, the largest and most successful cross-border offensive by Kyiv of the two-and-a-half year conflict.
Its troops have advanced several kilometres and Russia's army has rushed in reserves and extra equipment, including convoys of tanks, rocket launchers and aviation units -- though neither side has given precise details on the extent of the forces they have committed.
Russia's nuclear agency on Saturday warned the Ukrainian attack posed a "direct threat" to the nearby Kursk nuclear power station.
At least 16,000 civilians have left their homes in Russian border areas, where emergency aid and medical supplies have been ferried in, and extra trains to the capital Moscow have been put on for people fleeing.
"The war has come to us," one woman from the border zone told AFP at a Moscow train station on Friday, declining to give her name.
Russia's army, which confirmed Saturday it was still fighting off the Ukrainian incursion, said Kyiv initially despatched around 1,000 troops, and more than two dozen armoured combat vehicles and tanks.
Though on Saturday it since claimed to have destroyed around five times as many pieces of military hardware.
AFP could not verify those numbers and both sides have repeatedly been accused of inflating the number of enemy losses while downplaying their own setbacks.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency6 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results6 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate7 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia7 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result7 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway7 hours ago
-
Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics7 hours ago
-
Dashed dreams of migrant family on doomed Brazil flight7 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship scores7 hours ago
-
USA fend off France for women's Olympic basketball gold7 hours ago
-
Celtic maintain perfect start with win at Hibs7 hours ago
-
Two migrants die trying to cross Channel to Britain7 hours ago