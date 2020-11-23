UrduPoint.com
Russia Launches Online Map Of Humanitarian Aid Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:45 PM

Russia Launches Online Map of Humanitarian Aid Efforts

An online map accumulating data on the humanitarian aid and the other international development assistance provided by Russia, has been launched on Monday at a press conference hosted by Russian humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo and its head, Evgeny Primakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) An online map accumulating data on the humanitarian aid and the other international development assistance provided by Russia, has been launched on Monday at a press conference hosted by Russian humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo and its head, Evgeny Primakov.

The Humanitarian Map, available at www.russianassistance.ru and developed by the Humanitarian Monitor project, has become the first online platform consolidating data from open sources on the Russian humanitarian efforts, both state-funded as well as those backed by corporate and private sectors. The project is aimed at raising awareness of Russia's contribution to the international development assistance among the domestic and international audiences.

Rossotrudnichestvo plans in future to focus more on coordinating the country's humanitarian efforts with the other Russian state agencies, as the Russian Finance Ministry is primarily responsible for the international development assistance, Primakov said at the press conference.

So far, Russia has provided assistance to 67 countries this year, mainly health care and food aid, according to the Humanitarian Map. The list of recipients include the United States, Brazil, China and many African countries.

