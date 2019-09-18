Russia Launches Plant to Replace Imported Parts for MC-21 Airliner - Development Fund

Russia's Rubin Aviation Corporation has launched a plant in Balashikha, a city near Moscow, to produce parts for MC-21 medium-haul passenger aircraft, as part of an import substitution strategy, the Russian Industrial Development Fund told Sputnik on Wednesday

BALASHIKHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russia 's Rubin Aviation Corporation has launched a plant in Balashikha, a city near Moscow , to produce parts for MC-21 medium-haul passenger aircraft, as part of an import substitution strategy, the Russian Industrial Development Fund told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Currently, MC-21 airliners are made with some parts produced by US and European manufacturers.

"The company has put into operation a new workshop that manufactures alternating current hydraulic drives and plunger pumps, which are used in aerospace engineering," the fund's press service said.

The new production is expected to completely replace the imported parts for the planes in the future.

The MC-21-300's capacity ranges from 150 to 211 passengers. The plane's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017, with a Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engine.