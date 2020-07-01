UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Launches Production Of New A-545 Assault Rifle - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:53 PM

Russia Launches Production of New A-545 Assault Rifle - Source

Russia has launched the serial production of new A-545 assault rifle (6P67 index) at V.A.Degtyarev Plant, which along with AK-12 was created as part of Russia's next generation Ratnik infantry gear, a defense industry source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia has launched the serial production of new A-545 assault rifle (6P67 index) at V.A.Degtyarev Plant, which along with AK-12 was created as part of Russia's next generation Ratnik infantry gear, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"The contract with the Defense Ministry is signed, the production is underway," the source said without specifying how many assault rifles the ministry had ordered.

The ministry previously said that by the end of 2020, the Russian Armed Forces will receive 5.45 mm 6P67 assault rifles and 7.62 mm SV-98 sniper rifles among other weapons.

Ratnik infantry gear includes dozens of pieces of equipment: firearms, body armor; optical, communication and navigation devices; along with life support and power supply systems.

Related Topics

Russia 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

WHO Seeks Coordination With China on Risk Assessme ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6,556 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Canada&#039;s Governor General o ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

25 minutes ago

PYD Might Consider Allying With Damascus Only If U ..

2 minutes ago

Over 40 States Report No Increase in Radioactivity ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.