Russia Launches Production of New A-545 Assault Rifle - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia has launched the serial production of new A-545 assault rifle (6P67 index) at V.A.Degtyarev Plant, which along with AK-12 was created as part of Russia's next generation Ratnik infantry gear, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"The contract with the Defense Ministry is signed, the production is underway," the source said without specifying how many assault rifles the ministry had ordered.

The ministry previously said that by the end of 2020, the Russian Armed Forces will receive 5.45 mm 6P67 assault rifles and 7.62 mm SV-98 sniper rifles among other weapons.

Ratnik infantry gear includes dozens of pieces of equipment: firearms, body armor; optical, communication and navigation devices; along with life support and power supply systems.