Russia Launches Serial Production Of New Air Missile - Developer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia has launched a mass production of Broneboishik, a new powered air missile, which will be used in the special military operation zone, the deputy director general of Techmash concern, Alexander Kochkin, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Broneboishik missile has been put into service and has already gone into production, there are first orders. This year we will already be able to see its use in the special military operation zone," Kochkin said at the MILEX-2023 arms expo.

