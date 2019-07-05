UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Launches Soyuz Carrier Rocket With 33 Satellites

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:09 PM

Russia launches Soyuz carrier rocket with 33 satellites

Russia successfully launched its Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket on Friday with a hydrometeorological satellite and 32 small satellites, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Russia successfully launched its Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket on Friday with a hydrometeorological satellite and 32 small satellites, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The rocket blasted off at 8:41 a.m. Moscow time (0541 GMT) from the Vostochny spaceport in the Far Eastern Amur Region, it said in a statement.

Russia's Meteor-M No.2-2 hydrometeorological satellite was successfully put into a target orbit with a height of about 832 km, Roscosmos said in a live broadcast.

The satellite will be able to provide images of clouds, the surface of the Earth, ice and snow covers in the visible, infrared and microwave ranges.

It can also obtain data on the temperature of the sea surface and the state of the ozone layer as well as determine the level of humidity, which will help improve the accuracy of meteorological forecasts.

Most of the small satellites were made in Germany, France, the United States, Israel, Britain, Sweden, Finland, Thailand, Ecuador, the Czech Republic and Estonia, Roscosmos said.

Three satellites were developed by Russian university students and are aimed at solving problems of space weather research and monitoring the movement of civil aircraft.

This was the fifth launch of a spacecraft from the Vostochny spaceport, the first such national facility for civilian purposes, which was established to ensure Russia's full-scale access to outer space and reduce its dependence on the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Weather Thailand Snow Israel Moscow Russia France Germany Estonia Ecuador Czech Republic United States Sweden Finland Kazakhstan From Satellites

Recent Stories

OSCE Urges Kiev to Stop Asking Donbas Residents to ..

6 minutes ago

Air chief inauguratescentre for aerospace and sec ..

6 minutes ago

Rahbar Committee endorses APC decision on removing ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese doctors conduct 5G-assisted endoscopies

6 minutes ago

Murderer gets death sentence in Islamabad

55 seconds ago

Book on China's high-quality econo0mic development ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.