Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Glonass Navigation Satellite

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia successfully launched on Monday a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-M navigation satellite on board, the Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the launch was carried out at 09.28 pm Moscow time (18:28 GMT) from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia.

It is the second launch of Soyuz-2 space rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome this year.

