Russia Launches Visa-Free Tourist Group Exchanges With China, Iran On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Groups of tourists from five to 15 members will be able to travel from Russia to China and Iran and vice versa visa-free starting Tuesday for a maximum period of 15 days under separate bilateral reciprocal agreements.

The agreements on limited visa-free travel for tourist groups were signed between Russia and China in 2000 and between Russia and Iran in 2021. Their implementation was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, Russia is launching its electronic visas for individuals from China, Iran and 53 other eligible countries. The Russian e-visa will be valid for 60 days and allow entry to the country on a tourist, guest or business visit.

