Russia Launching 4 Humanitarian Aid Projects in Africa - Rights Commissioner

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia is launching four humanitarian aid projects in Kenya and Congo tackling food, health care and education, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told Sputnik.

"Today, at the Russia-Africa summit, we are launching simultaneously four projects: three in Kenya and one in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to help children. We discussed how important it is not just to bring humanitarian aid but give them an opportunity to further develop and live independently. And that's why we are opening a poultry farm where we will produce poultry and eggs, and this will enable children, who, according to statistics, eat once a day, to get additional protein and diversify their diet," Lvova-Belova said.

Russia will also deliver a large amount of grain to distribute it among a number of rural communities to grow their own crops, which will help African countries with food security, she continued.

"We are opening a medical laboratory, where it will be possible to examine children, vaccinate them," she said.

Lvova-Belova also said that Russia plans to open schools at the parishes of the Russian Orthodox Church in Kenya.

"For example, there are already a hundred of our Russian parishes in Kenya, where we can immediately build comprehensive work with children, create shelters, schools. There are a small number of children, and (we can) provide humanitarian aid, with medical care for children," she said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28.