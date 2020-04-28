There is no reason to think that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un faces any health problems, the head of the Russian upper house's working group for cooperation with the North Korean parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday

"I have held a conversation with the North Korean ambassador. If the North Korean leader faced any health problems, they would certainly tell us.

As this was not done, we are sure that everything is fine with Kim Jong Un," Oleg Melnichenko said amid rumors about Kim's health problems or even death.

Russian upper house lawmakers who are members of the working group plan to pay a visit to North Korea in the fall if the COVID-19 situation allows, Melnichenko added.

"If the coronavirus situation does not allow such a visit by that time, we will hold it as soon as the situation improves," he specified.