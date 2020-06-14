Russia Leads in Terms of Developing New Weaponry, Including Hypersonic Weapons - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 14 (Sputnik) - Russia is leading the world when it comes to developing new types of weapons, including hypersonic weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are not just modernizing our traditional military strength, we are developing new systems. And in this sense, we can confidently say that we are number one in the world today," Putin said, as broadcast by Rossiya 1 tv channel on Sunday.

Putin also said that other countries might soon develop hypersonic weapons.

"I always say this and now I can repeat that the leading military powers of the world will certainly have the same weapons that Russia has today, I mean hypersonic weapons.

But so far since 2018, no one has had such a weapon," the president said.

Nonetheless, Putin added that Russia will most likely be able to defend itself from hypersonic weapons when other countries will develop them.

"But I think that we can pleasantly surprise our partners with the fact that when they have these weapons, with a high degree of probability, we will have a way of combating against these weapons," Putin said, adding that, as of now, no country has the ability to shoot down hypersonic missiles.