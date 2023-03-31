MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russian is leading in Turkey's imports this year so far, with its supplies to the country in January and February topping $9 billion in total, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.

"In January-February 2023 period, the top country for Turkiye's imports was Russia with 9 billion 216 million Dollars," the statistical institute said, adding that Russia was followed by Switzerland with $7.

8 billion and China with $6.66 billion.

As for exports, Turkey delivered the most goods, worth over $3.5 billion, to Germany, followed by the United States, Russia and Italy with a 5% share each.

In general, Turkey's exports in the first two months of 2023 increased by 1.4% year-on-year, while imports grew by 15.4%.