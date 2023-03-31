UrduPoint.com

Russia Leads In Turkey's Imports In January, February - Turkish Statistical Institute

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Russia Leads in Turkey's Imports in January, February - Turkish Statistical Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russian is leading in Turkey's imports this year so far, with its supplies to the country in January and February topping $9 billion in total, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.

"In January-February 2023 period, the top country for Turkiye's imports was Russia with 9 billion 216 million Dollars," the statistical institute said, adding that Russia was followed by Switzerland with $7.

8 billion and China with $6.66 billion.

As for exports, Turkey delivered the most goods, worth over $3.5 billion, to Germany, followed by the United States, Russia and Italy with a 5% share each.

In general, Turkey's exports in the first two months of 2023 increased by 1.4% year-on-year, while imports grew by 15.4%.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Turkey China Germany Italy United States Switzerland January February Share Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting ..

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting in 2023

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Re ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Reads’ initiative to enrich UA ..

27 minutes ago
 UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial ..

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial solidarity to drive Africa&#03 ..

57 minutes ago
 FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthqua ..

FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthquakes indicates over 20% losses ..

57 minutes ago
 Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disapp ..

Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

1 hour ago
 Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new vid ..

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.