Russia, League of Arab States Ministerial Meeting to Be Held in First Half of 2023- Lavrov

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The meeting between Russia and the League of Arab States (LAS) is expected to take place in the first half of the 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The next ministerial meeting of Russia and the League of Arab States should hopefully take place in the first half of this year.

We will talk about all this in detail. First of all about the problems of the long-suffering middle East region," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart.