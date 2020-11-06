Russia Learned of Syrian Militants in Karabakh From Friendly Special Services - Naryshkin

Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) learned about Syrian militants in Nagorno-Karabakh from partners in special services in the Middle East, the head of the SVR Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik

According to Naryshkin, the SVR has "exact data" about the presence of terrorists from Syria and other Middle East countries in the conflict zone in Karabakh.

"We get this data from several countries, various sources and different partners, our counterparts in the Middle East," Naryshkin said in an interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya information agency Dmitry Kiselev.