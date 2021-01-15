UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Leaving Open Skies Treaty As Situation Untenable After US Quit - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:35 PM

Russia Leaving Open Skies Treaty As Situation Untenable After US Quit - Foreign Ministry

Russia began its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty because the situation was unbearable after the US quit the agreement, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia began its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty because the situation was unbearable after the US quit the agreement, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We were hoping for constructive approach from Western countries, which said they were committed to the Open Skies treaty. However, their political ties with the United States turned out to be more important for them than maintaining the important European security tool," Zakharova said.

Russia made every effort to keep the agreement after the United States left and suggested, as a solution, that the remaining parties guarantee that none of the data collected over Russia could be transferred to the US, the spokeswoman said.

"The situation was untenable for us, as all NATO members retained their ability to monitor Russia, but the territory of the alliance leader, the US, was closed to Russia," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dutch government quits over child benefits scandal ..

1 minute ago

Meeting discusses Lahore's beautification, traffic ..

1 minute ago

Former VW boss Winterkorn's market manipulation tr ..

1 minute ago

China's latest tariff cut win-win for China, Pakis ..

1 minute ago

Oil major Total quits US lobby group over climate

4 minutes ago

Portuguese lap up lighter lockdown than last year

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.