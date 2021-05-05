Russia-Led Global Power Shift Among Challenges Faced by Transatlantic Partners - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that among the major challenges faced by the European Union and the United States was the global power shift caused by Russia's "aggressive" policies.

"Only together with the United States can we effectively take part in globalization, we are much stronger if we share a common stance. We are unanimous that there is no shortage of major challenges, I can name a pandemic, climate protection, as well as power shift due to the economic and political rise of China and partly the very aggressive behavior of Russia," Merkel said at the Berlin conference on the future of the transatlantic partnership.