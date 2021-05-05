UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Led Global Power Shift Among Challenges Faced By Transatlantic Partners - Merkel

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia-Led Global Power Shift Among Challenges Faced by Transatlantic Partners - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that among the major challenges faced by the European Union and the United States was the global power shift caused by Russia's "aggressive" policies.

"Only together with the United States can we effectively take part in globalization, we are much stronger if we share a common stance. We are unanimous that there is no shortage of major challenges, I can name a pandemic, climate protection, as well as power shift due to the economic and political rise of China and partly the very aggressive behavior of Russia," Merkel said at the Berlin conference on the future of the transatlantic partnership.

Related Topics

Shortage Russia China German European Union Berlin United States Angela Merkel Share

Recent Stories

US economy regains more private jobs in April: sur ..

1 minute ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till May 26

1 minute ago

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on r ..

1 minute ago

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

17 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expecte ..

17 minutes ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.