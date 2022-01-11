UrduPoint.com

Russia-led Troops To Begin Leaving Kazakhstan In Two Days: President

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 12:29 PM

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday that a contingent of Russia-led forces would begin leaving the troubled Central Asian country in two days, with the pullout to take no more than 10 days.

"The main mission of the CSTO peacekeeping forces has been successfully completed," Tokayev said, referring to troops of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"In two days a phased withdrawal of the CSTO united peacekeeping contingent will begin. The withdrawal process of the contingent will take no more than 10 days," he said, addressing the government and parliament in a video conference call broadcast live.

