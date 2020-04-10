Russia Lends Jet to Moldova for Transporting Aid From China - President Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia has provided a military plane to Moldova, as the country needs aircraft for transporting medical aid from China next week, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday on his Facebook page.

Dodon has previously said that Moldova needs the Il-76 military transport plane to deliver aid and asked Moscow for assistance.

"Next week, with the support of our friends from China, as well as Russia, which has provided a military aircraft, we will be able to deliver about 40 tons of medical supplies to Moldova," Dodon said, adding that the country had already received some humanitarian aid from China, including personal protective equipment.

Moldova has so far confirmed 1,289 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.