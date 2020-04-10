UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Lends Jet To Moldova For Transporting Aid From China - President Dodon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Russia Lends Jet to Moldova for Transporting Aid From China - President Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia has provided a military plane to Moldova, as the country needs aircraft for transporting medical aid from China next week, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday on his Facebook page.

Dodon has previously said that Moldova needs the Il-76 military transport plane to deliver aid and asked Moscow for assistance.

"Next week, with the support of our friends from China, as well as Russia, which has provided a military aircraft, we will be able to deliver about 40 tons of medical supplies to Moldova," Dodon said, adding that the country had already received some humanitarian aid from China, including personal protective equipment.

Moldova has so far confirmed 1,289 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Facebook Moldova From

Recent Stories

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

10 minutes ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

33 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

2 hours ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.