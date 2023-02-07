Russia Liberates Soledar, Mykolaivka, Settlements in DPR, Zaporizhzhia Region - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russian ministry liberated Soledar, Klishchiivka, Pidhirne, Krasnopillia, Blahodatne, Lobkove and Mykolaivka in the the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) and Zaporizhzhia regions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the offensive actions of our troops in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the settlements of Soledar, Klishchiivka, Pidhirne, Krasnopillia, Blahodatne, Lobkove and Mykolaivka have been liberated," Shoigu said.

The minister added that Russian troops are successfully fighting in Vuhledar and Bakhmut.