Russia, Libya Discuss Resumption of Bilateral Economic Projects - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, discussed on Thursday the resumption of joint economic projects in the North African country.

"We paid special attention to the need to resume economic projects, which were suspended ten years ago, after NATO committed aggression against Libya and destroyed the Libyan state," Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

The diplomats paid special attention to renewing the work of the intergovernmental trade and economic commission and bringing in companies like Gazprom Neft, Tatneft, and Russian Railways, which have a history of operating in Libya.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of the interim Government of National Unity, which will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for December 24.