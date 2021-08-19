UrduPoint.com

Russia, Libya Discuss Resumption Of Bilateral Economic Projects - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia, Libya Discuss Resumption of Bilateral Economic Projects - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, discussed on Thursday the resumption of joint economic projects in the North African country.

"We paid special attention to the need to resume economic projects, which were suspended ten years ago, after NATO committed aggression against Libya and destroyed the Libyan state," Lavrov said at a joint press conference.

The diplomats paid special attention to renewing the work of the intergovernmental trade and economic commission and bringing in companies like Gazprom Neft, Tatneft, and Russian Railways, which have a history of operating in Libya.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of the interim Government of National Unity, which will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for December 24.

Related Topics

Election NATO United Nations Russia Geneva Libya February October December Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

31 minutes ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

2 hours ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

3 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.