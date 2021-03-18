Russia, Libyan Authorities Discussed Return of Russian Embassy to Tripoli - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Charge d'Affaires in Libya Dzhamshet Boltaev discussed with the country's authorities the return of the Russian embassy in Tripoli, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On March 15, Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Federation in Libya, Mr. Boltaev, together with the heads of other foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Tripoli, attended as an invited guest a meeting of the Libyan parliament in the city of Tobruk, at which the ceremony of taking the oath of office by members of the Government of National Unity of Libya took place.

On the sidelines of this event, the Russian representative held meetings with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a number of ministers of the new Libyan government. During the talks, the intention of our country and Libya to renew the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields was confirmed. In this context, the possibility of returning the Russian embassy to the Libyan capital of tripoli was discussed. Let me remind you that it was evacuated in 2014 to neighboring Tunisia for security reasons," she said at a briefing.