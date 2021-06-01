UrduPoint.com
Russia Lifts Restrictions On Air Traffic With UK From June 2

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Air Traffic With UK From June 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia lifts restrictions on air traffic with the United Kingdom; Moscow-London flights will be resumed three times a week from June 2, the Federal coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"In connection with the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the UK, the response center decided not to extend the suspension of air traffic.

Starting from June 2, regular flights on the Moscow-London route will be resumed three times a week on a reciprocal basis," the center told reporters.

