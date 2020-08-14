Russia Lifts Restrictions on Foreign Diplomats' Entry for Short-Term Business Trips

Russia lifted restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports arriving for short-term business trips on August 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia lifted restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports arriving for short-term business trips on August 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"From August 1 of this year, in accordance with the order of the Russian government dated July 31 ...

Restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports for short-term business trips that were introduced earlier as part of efforts against the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted," Zakharova said at a briefing.

On March 27, Russia suspended regular and charter international flights in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with only few exceptions, such as repatriation and humanitarian flights.

On August 1, Russia resumed air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.