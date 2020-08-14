Russia Lifts Restrictions On Foreign Diplomats' Entry For Short-Term Business Trips
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:31 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia lifted restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports arriving for short-term business trips on August 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"From August 1 of this year, in accordance with the order of the Russian government dated July 31 ...
Restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports for short-term business trips that were introduced earlier as part of efforts against the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted," Zakharova said at a briefing.
On March 27, Russia suspended regular and charter international flights in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with only few exceptions, such as repatriation and humanitarian flights.
On August 1, Russia resumed air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.