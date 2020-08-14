UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Lifts Restrictions On Foreign Diplomats' Entry For Short-Term Business Trips

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:31 AM

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Foreign Diplomats' Entry for Short-Term Business Trips

Russia lifted restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports arriving for short-term business trips on August 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia lifted restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports arriving for short-term business trips on August 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"From August 1 of this year, in accordance with the order of the Russian government dated July 31 ...

Restrictions on the entry of foreign diplomats and holders of service passports for short-term business trips that were introduced earlier as part of efforts against the spread of COVID-19 have been lifted," Zakharova said at a briefing.

On March 27, Russia suspended regular and charter international flights in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with only few exceptions, such as repatriation and humanitarian flights.

On August 1, Russia resumed air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.

Related Topics

Business Russia Turkey Traffic United Kingdom Tanzania March July August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

2 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.