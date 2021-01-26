UrduPoint.com
Russia Lifts Travel Restrictions For Citizens Of Finland, Vietnam, India, Qatar - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia Lifts Travel Restrictions for Citizens of Finland, Vietnam, India, Qatar - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russia lifts coronavirus-related entry restrictions for citizens of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, the government said on Monday.

"For citizens of four more countries ” Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar ” the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to spread of the coronavirus, are being lifted.

The corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the statement says.

It is specified that citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit are allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. Russian citizens, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries.

