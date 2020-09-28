Russia Likely to Avoid 'Pessimistic' Development of COVID-19 Pandemic - Epidemiologist

Russia is unlikely to see a pessimistic scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country has enough auxiliary hospital beds and the virus gets weaker as it spreads, Aleksandr Gorelov, the deputy head of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, a part of the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier in the day, Gorelov's colleague, Viktor Maleev, told Sputnik that the disease's incidence was expected to grow Russia and the country was likely to reach plateau in October.

"Russia has many auxiliary beds, especially in Moscow. So, I do not think we will face such a pessimistic scenario, since, after all, the virus weakens as the infection spreads," Gorelov said.

He added that Rospotrebnadzor's recommendations to various organizations were up to date and included all the necessary rules.

Russia has confirmed a total of over 1.1 million COVID-19 cases, including 20,385 fatalities.