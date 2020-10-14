Russia Lists Antiviral Favipiravir as Essential Drug - Government Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia has included the favipiravir antiviral drug, used in treating coronavirus-positive patients, on the list of vital and essential medicines, according to a government decree published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

The Russian Health Ministry approved favipiravir-based medications as a treatment against COVID-19 after clinical trials proved their effectiveness.

The medications have also been approved for sale in pharmacies by the health ministry. An appropriate medical prescription is required for the purchase of the drug. Previously, the medications could be used only in hospitals.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that the price for favipiravir-based medications has significantly declined in Russia and continues to fall.