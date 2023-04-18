UrduPoint.com

Russia Lodges Protest To US Ambassador Over Statement About Kara-Murza's Case - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Russia Lodges Protest to US Ambassador Over Statement About Kara-Murza's Case - Ministry

Russia lodged a strong protest to US ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy on Tuesday over her statement "in support" of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia lodged a strong protest to US ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy on Tuesday over her statement "in support" of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Tracy arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where she was summoned.

"The head of the American diplomatic mission, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on April 18, was strongly protested in connection with provocative statements in support of V. Kara-Murza, convicted of treason and deliberately spreading false information about the Russian armed forces," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, such actions can be described as open interference in Russia's internal affairs.

"It is also pointed out that attempts to save the 'agent of influence' supervised by Washington and other Western capitals look hypocritical and ridiculous amid the shameless suppression of dissent in the United States itself," the ministry said.

Any actions of the US side aimed at inciting hostility in the Russian society "will be severely suppressed," the ministry added.

"Employees of the US embassy who violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and abuse their status will end their stay in Moscow ahead of schedule," the ministry said.

