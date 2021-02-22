Russia Logs 12,604 COVID-19 Cases, 337 Deaths in Past Day - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Russia has registered 12,604 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 12,742 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,177,330, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 12,604 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,415 cases (11.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,177,330, with the rate of increase at 0.3 percent.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,723), St. Petersburg (957) and the Moscow Region (728).

The response center reported further 337 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 417 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 83,630.

Total recoveries count 3,726,388, as 12,943 more people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 16,012 the day before.