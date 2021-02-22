Russia logs 12,604 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Russia registered 12,604 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 12,742 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Russia registered 12,604 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 12,742 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Monday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,177,330 with 83,630 deaths and 3,726,388 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,723 new cases, taking its total to 969,557.

More than 109.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Saturday that the country had registered its third COVID-19 vaccine CoviVac, following Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona.

An industrial production line of the CoviVac vaccine will be launched soon and the first 120,000 doses will enter the domestic market in mid-March, he said.

