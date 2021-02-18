UrduPoint.com
Russia Logs 13,447 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:16 PM

Russia logs 13,447 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 13,447 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 12,828 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia registered 13,447 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 12,828 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,125,598 with 81,926 deaths and 3,661,312 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,950 new cases, taking the city's total to 962,637.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that around 600,000 residents in the city have received the jab as the vaccination roll-out continues. More than 107.9 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across Russia.

