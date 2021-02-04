UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Logs 16,714 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:22 PM

Russia logs 16,714 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 16,714 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly up from 16,474 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia registered 16,714 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly up from 16,474 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,917,918 with 75,205 deaths and 3,389,913 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,095 new cases, up from 1,545 the previous day, taking the city's total to 937,450.

More than 103.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Melita Vujnovic, representative of the World Health Organization to Russia, told a tv program Wednesday that the organization welcomes the recent results published by The Lancet medical journal that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has around 92 percent efficacy in late stage trial.

Vujnovic stressed that it is essential to cooperate in distributing vaccine doses to those in need.

Related Topics

World Russia TV From Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

24 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

24 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

26 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

54 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.