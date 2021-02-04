Russia logs 16,714 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 16,714 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly up from 16,474 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday

MOSCOW (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Russia registered 16,714 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly up from 16,474 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,917,918 with 75,205 deaths and 3,389,913 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,095 new cases, up from 1,545 the previous day, taking the city's total to 937,450.

More than 103.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Melita Vujnovic, representative of the World Health Organization to Russia, told a tv program Wednesday that the organization welcomes the recent results published by The Lancet medical journal that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has around 92 percent efficacy in late stage trial.

Vujnovic stressed that it is essential to cooperate in distributing vaccine doses to those in need.