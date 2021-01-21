UrduPoint.com
Russia Logs 21,887 New COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Russia registered 21,887 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as the number reported in the previous day, the country's COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,655,839 with 67,832 deaths and 3,054,218 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,458 new cases, taking the city's total to 904,352.

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday ordered the easing of some restrictions in the Russian capital, including the partial opening of museums, schools, theaters and cinemas, while recommendations such as home quarantine for the elderly and working remotely remain in place.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday that herd immunity against COVID-19 in Russia could be reached in the first half of 2021, once approximately 60 percent of the population are vaccinated.

