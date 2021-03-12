Russia logs 9,794 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 9,794 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 9,270 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia registered 9,794 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 9,270 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,370,617, with 91,220 deaths and 3,973,029 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,610 new cases, taking its total to 996,889.Nearly 114.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.